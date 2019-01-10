FESTIVAL DE GERARDMER 2019: la sélection !
La sélection du 26e Festival du Film Fantastique de Gérardmer a été dévoilée ! En attendant notre compte-rendu quotidien qui chroniquera chacun des films retenus, découvrez la sélection ci-dessous...
Compétition
Aniara, Pella Kågerman & Hugo Lilja
Await further instructions, Johnny Kevorkian
Endzeit - Ever after, Carolina Hellsgård
Escape game, Adam Robitel
Lifechanger, Justin MacConnell
Puppet master: The Little reich, Sonny Laguna & Tommy Wiklund
Rampant, Kim Sung-hoon
The Dark, Justin P. Lange
The Unthinkable, Crazy Pictures
The Witch: part 1. The Subversion , Park Hoon-jung
Hors compétition
Beyond Blood, Masato Kobayashi
Blackwood, le pensionnat, Rodrigo Cortés
Dachra, Abdelhamid Bouchnak
Dragons 3, Dean DeBlois
Freaks, Adam Stein & Zach Lipowsky
Ghost house, Rich Ragsdale
L'Heure de la sortie, Sébastien Marnier
Mandy, Panos Cosmatos
Mermaid, le lac des âmes perdues, Svyatoslav Podgaevskiy
Meurs, monstre, meurs, Alejandro Fadel
Phil Tippett: Mad dreams and monster, Alexandre Poncet & Gilles Penso
Zoo, Antonio Steve Tublén
La Nuit Ozploitation
Fair game, Mario Andreacchio
Long Week-end, Colin Eggleston
Night of fear, Terry Bourke
La Nuit décalée
Dead ant, Ron Carlson
Girls with balls, Olivier Alfonso
+ Compétition courts métrages
+ Rétro Eli Roth (Cabin fever, Hostel, Hostel II, The Green inferno, Knock Knock, Death wish, La Prophétie de l'horloge) et Udo Kier (Chair pour Frankenstein, Blade, L'Ombre du vampire, Love Object, Melancholia, Iron sky) + Retromania (La Rose écorchée en version restaurée 4K, Le Renne blanc en version restaurée 4K, Maniac en version restaurée 4K
Le Festival du Film Fantastique de Gérardmer sera comme chaque année à suivre en direct sur FilmDeCulte, du 30 janvier au 3 février.
Clément Gerardo
