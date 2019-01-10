FESTIVAL DE GERARDMER 2019: la sélection !

La sélection du 26e Festival du Film Fantastique de Gérardmer a été dévoilée ! En attendant notre compte-rendu quotidien qui chroniquera chacun des films retenus, découvrez la sélection ci-dessous...

Compétition

Aniara, Pella Kågerman & Hugo Lilja

Await further instructions, Johnny Kevorkian

Endzeit - Ever after, Carolina Hellsgård

Escape game, Adam Robitel

Lifechanger, Justin MacConnell

Puppet master: The Little reich, Sonny Laguna & Tommy Wiklund

Rampant, Kim Sung-hoon

The Dark, Justin P. Lange

The Unthinkable, Crazy Pictures

The Witch: part 1. The Subversion , Park Hoon-jung

Hors compétition

Beyond Blood, Masato Kobayashi

Blackwood, le pensionnat, Rodrigo Cortés

Dachra, Abdelhamid Bouchnak

Dragons 3, Dean DeBlois

Freaks, Adam Stein & Zach Lipowsky

Ghost house, Rich Ragsdale

L'Heure de la sortie, Sébastien Marnier

Mandy, Panos Cosmatos

Mermaid, le lac des âmes perdues, Svyatoslav Podgaevskiy

Meurs, monstre, meurs, Alejandro Fadel

Phil Tippett: Mad dreams and monster, Alexandre Poncet & Gilles Penso

Zoo, Antonio Steve Tublén

La Nuit Ozploitation

Fair game, Mario Andreacchio

Long Week-end, Colin Eggleston

Night of fear, Terry Bourke

La Nuit décalée

Dead ant, Ron Carlson

Girls with balls, Olivier Alfonso

+ Compétition courts métrages

+ Rétro Eli Roth (Cabin fever, Hostel, Hostel II, The Green inferno, Knock Knock, Death wish, La Prophétie de l'horloge) et Udo Kier (Chair pour Frankenstein, Blade, L'Ombre du vampire, Love Object, Melancholia, Iron sky) + Retromania (La Rose écorchée en version restaurée 4K, Le Renne blanc en version restaurée 4K, Maniac en version restaurée 4K

Le Festival du Film Fantastique de Gérardmer sera comme chaque année à suivre en direct sur FilmDeCulte, du 30 janvier au 3 février.

Clément Gerardo

