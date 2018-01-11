ASIAN FILM AWARDS 2018: les nominations
Les nominations des Asian Film Awards ont été dévoilées. C'est le film fantastique de Chen Kaige, Legend of the Demon Cat, qui mène la danse avec 6 nominations (essentiellement dans les catégories techniques).
Dans la catégorie reine de meilleur film, le prix sera à décerner entre Angels Wear White de la Chinoise Vivian Qu, Newton de l'Indien Amit V. Masurkar, Le Jour d'après du Coréen Hong Sang-Soo, The Third Murder du Japonais Hirokazu Kore-Eda et Youth du Chinois Feng Xiaogang.
Découvrez les nommés ci-dessous.
Meilleur film
Angels Wear White (Chine, France)
Newton (Inde)
Le Jour d'après (Corée du sud)
The Third Murder (Japon)
Youth (Chine)
Meilleur réalisateur
Chen Kaige (Legend of the Demon Cat)
Sylvia Chang (Love Education)
Ann Hui (Our Time Will Come)
Hong Sang-soo (Le Jour d'après)
Yuya Ishii (The Tokyo Night Sky Is Always the Densest Shade of Blue)
Feng Xiaogang (Youth)
Meilleur nouveau réalisateur
Vivian Qu (Angels Wear White)
Anucha Boonyawatana (Malila: The Farewell Flower)
Huang Hsin-yao (The Great Buddha +)
Dong Yue (The Looming Storm)
Derek Hui (This Is Not What I Expected)
Yoshiyuki Kishi (Wilderness)
Meilleur acteur
Kim Yun-seok (1987: When the Day Comes)
Sukollawat Kanarot (Malila: The Farewell Flower)
Rajkummar Rao (Newton)
Louis Koo (Paradox)
Duan Yihong (The Looming Storm)
Meilleure actrice
Yu Aoi (Birds Without Names)
Sylvia Chang (Love Education)
Marsha Timothy (Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts)
Kim Min-hee (Le Jour d'après)
Zhou Dongyu (This Is Not What I Expected)
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle
Yoo Hae-jin (A Taxi Driver)
Geng Le (Angels Wear White)
Tian Zhuangzhuang (Love Education)
Eddie Peng (Our Time Will Come)
Yang Ik-joon (Wilderness)
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle
Choi Hee-seo (Anarchist from Colony)
Hana Sugisaki (Blade of the Immortal)
Kitty Zhang (Legend of the Demon Cat)
Estelle Wu (Love Education)
Suzu Hirose (The Third Murder)
Révélation de l'année
Zhou Meijun (Angels Wear White)
Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying (Bad Genius)
Lim Yoon-a (Confidential Assignment)
Ling Man-lung (Tomorrow Is Another Day)
Akari Kinoshita (Wilderness)
Zhong Chuxi (Youth)
Meilleur film d'action
Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds
Blade of the Immortal
Brotherhood of Blades II: The Infernal Battlefield
Paradox
The Thousand Faces of Dunjia
Meilleur scénario
Anarchist from Colony
Bad Genius
Love Education
Newton
Youth
Meilleur montage
mon mon mon Monsters
Our Time Will Come
The King
The Third Murder
Youth
Meilleure photographie
Legend of the Demon Cat
Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts
The Fortress
The Great Buddha +
The Third Murder
Meilleure musique
A Taxi Driver
Angels Wear White
Our Time Will Come
The Great Buddha +
Wilderness
Meilleurs costumes
Anarchist from Colony
Baahubali 2: La Conclusion
Blade of the Immortal
Legend of the Demon Cat
The Thousand Faces of Dunjia
Meilleurs décors
Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds
Legend of the Demon Cat
Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts
The Third Murder
This Is Not What I Expected
Meilleurs effets spéciaux
Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Gintama
Legend of the Demon Cat
mon mon mon Monsters
The Thousand Faces of Dunjia
Meilleur son
Brotherhood of Blades II: The Infernal Battlefield
Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts
mon mon mon Monsters
The Fortress
The Great Buddha +
