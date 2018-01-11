ASIAN FILM AWARDS 2018: les nominations

Les nominations des Asian Film Awards ont été dévoilées. C'est le film fantastique de Chen Kaige, Legend of the Demon Cat, qui mène la danse avec 6 nominations (essentiellement dans les catégories techniques).

Dans la catégorie reine de meilleur film, le prix sera à décerner entre Angels Wear White de la Chinoise Vivian Qu, Newton de l'Indien Amit V. Masurkar, Le Jour d'après du Coréen Hong Sang-Soo, The Third Murder du Japonais Hirokazu Kore-Eda et Youth du Chinois Feng Xiaogang.

Découvrez les nommés ci-dessous.

Meilleur film

Angels Wear White (Chine, France)

Newton (Inde)

Le Jour d'après (Corée du sud)

The Third Murder (Japon)

Youth (Chine)

Meilleur réalisateur

Chen Kaige (Legend of the Demon Cat)

Sylvia Chang (Love Education)

Ann Hui (Our Time Will Come)

Hong Sang-soo (Le Jour d'après)

Yuya Ishii (The Tokyo Night Sky Is Always the Densest Shade of Blue)

Feng Xiaogang (Youth)

Meilleur nouveau réalisateur

Vivian Qu (Angels Wear White)

Anucha Boonyawatana (Malila: The Farewell Flower)

Huang Hsin-yao (The Great Buddha +)

Dong Yue (The Looming Storm)

Derek Hui (This Is Not What I Expected)

Yoshiyuki Kishi (Wilderness)

Meilleur acteur

Kim Yun-seok (1987: When the Day Comes)

Sukollawat Kanarot (Malila: The Farewell Flower)

Rajkummar Rao (Newton)

Louis Koo (Paradox)

Duan Yihong (The Looming Storm)

Meilleure actrice

Yu Aoi (Birds Without Names)

Sylvia Chang (Love Education)

Marsha Timothy (Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts)

Kim Min-hee (Le Jour d'après)

Zhou Dongyu (This Is Not What I Expected)

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

Yoo Hae-jin (A Taxi Driver)

Geng Le (Angels Wear White)

Tian Zhuangzhuang (Love Education)

Eddie Peng (Our Time Will Come)

Yang Ik-joon (Wilderness)

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

Choi Hee-seo (Anarchist from Colony)

Hana Sugisaki (Blade of the Immortal)

Kitty Zhang (Legend of the Demon Cat)

Estelle Wu (Love Education)

Suzu Hirose (The Third Murder)

Révélation de l'année

Zhou Meijun (Angels Wear White)

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying (Bad Genius)

Lim Yoon-a (Confidential Assignment)

Ling Man-lung (Tomorrow Is Another Day)

Akari Kinoshita (Wilderness)

Zhong Chuxi (Youth)

Meilleur film d'action

Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds

Blade of the Immortal

Brotherhood of Blades II: The Infernal Battlefield

Paradox

The Thousand Faces of Dunjia

Meilleur scénario

Anarchist from Colony

Bad Genius

Love Education

Newton

Youth

Meilleur montage

mon mon mon Monsters

Our Time Will Come

The King

The Third Murder

Youth

Meilleure photographie

Legend of the Demon Cat

Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts

The Fortress

The Great Buddha +

The Third Murder

Meilleure musique

A Taxi Driver

Angels Wear White

Our Time Will Come

The Great Buddha +

Wilderness

Meilleurs costumes

Anarchist from Colony

Baahubali 2: La Conclusion

Blade of the Immortal

Legend of the Demon Cat

The Thousand Faces of Dunjia

Meilleurs décors

Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds

Legend of the Demon Cat

Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts

The Third Murder

This Is Not What I Expected

Meilleurs effets spéciaux

Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Gintama

Legend of the Demon Cat

mon mon mon Monsters

The Thousand Faces of Dunjia

Meilleur son

Brotherhood of Blades II: The Infernal Battlefield

Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts

mon mon mon Monsters

The Fortress

The Great Buddha +

