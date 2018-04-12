FESTIVAL DE CANNES 2018: la sélection dévoilée

La sélection officielle du Festival de Cannes a (en grande partie) été dévoilée ce matin. Avant de revenir plus en détails sur ces longs métrages, découvrez les films retenus ci-dessous.

Compétition

Everybody Knows, Asghar Farhadi

En guerre, Stéphane Brizé

Dogman, Matteo Garrone

Le Livre d'image, Jean-Luc Godard

Netemo Sametemo, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Plaire, aimer et courir vite, Christophe Honoré

Les Filles du soleil, Eva Husson

Ash is Purest White, Jia Zhang-Ke

Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-Eda

Capharnaüm, Nadine Labaki

Burning, Lee Chang-Dong

Blackkklansman, Spike Lee

Under the Silver Lake, David Robert Mitchell

Three Faces, Jafar Panahi

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski

Lazzaro Felice, Alice Rohrwacher

Yomeddine, A.B Shawky

L’Été, Kirill Serebrennikov

Un Certain Regard

Gräns, Ali Abbasi

Sofia, Meyem Benm’Barek

Les Chatouilles, Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer

Long Day's Journey into Light, Bi Gan

Manto, Nandita Das

Girl, Lukas Dhont

Gueule d'ange, Vanessa Filho

Euphoria, Valeria Golino

Rafiki, Wanuri Kahiu

Mon tissu préféré, Gaya Jiji

Die Stropers, Etienne Kallos

In My Room, Ulrich Köhler

El Angel, Luis Ortega

The Gentle Indifference of the World, Adilkhan Yerzhanov

A genoux les gars, Antoine Desrosières

Hors compétition

Solo: A Star Wars Movie, Ron Howard

Le Grand bain, Gilles Lellouche

Séances de minuit

Arctic, Joe Penna

Gongjak, Yoon Jong-Bing

Séances spéciales

10 Years in Thailand, Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol & Apichatpong Weerasethakul

The State Against Mandela & the Others, Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte

O Grande circo, Carlo Diegues

Les Âmes mortes, Wang Bing

A tous vents, Michel Toesca

La Traversée, Romain Goupil

Le Pape François, Wim Wenders

