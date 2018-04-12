FESTIVAL DE CANNES 2018: la sélection dévoilée
La sélection officielle du Festival de Cannes a (en grande partie) été dévoilée ce matin. Avant de revenir plus en détails sur ces longs métrages, découvrez les films retenus ci-dessous.
Compétition
Everybody Knows, Asghar Farhadi
En guerre, Stéphane Brizé
Dogman, Matteo Garrone
Le Livre d'image, Jean-Luc Godard
Netemo Sametemo, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Plaire, aimer et courir vite, Christophe Honoré
Les Filles du soleil, Eva Husson
Ash is Purest White, Jia Zhang-Ke
Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-Eda
Capharnaüm, Nadine Labaki
Burning, Lee Chang-Dong
Blackkklansman, Spike Lee
Under the Silver Lake, David Robert Mitchell
Three Faces, Jafar Panahi
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
Lazzaro Felice, Alice Rohrwacher
Yomeddine, A.B Shawky
L’Été, Kirill Serebrennikov
Un Certain Regard
Gräns, Ali Abbasi
Sofia, Meyem Benm’Barek
Les Chatouilles, Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer
Long Day's Journey into Light, Bi Gan
Manto, Nandita Das
Girl, Lukas Dhont
Gueule d'ange, Vanessa Filho
Euphoria, Valeria Golino
Rafiki, Wanuri Kahiu
Mon tissu préféré, Gaya Jiji
Die Stropers, Etienne Kallos
In My Room, Ulrich Köhler
El Angel, Luis Ortega
The Gentle Indifference of the World, Adilkhan Yerzhanov
A genoux les gars, Antoine Desrosières
Hors compétition
Solo: A Star Wars Movie, Ron Howard
Le Grand bain, Gilles Lellouche
Séances de minuit
Arctic, Joe Penna
Gongjak, Yoon Jong-Bing
Séances spéciales
10 Years in Thailand, Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol & Apichatpong Weerasethakul
The State Against Mandela & the Others, Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte
O Grande circo, Carlo Diegues
Les Âmes mortes, Wang Bing
A tous vents, Michel Toesca
La Traversée, Romain Goupil
Le Pape François, Wim Wenders
Et pour ne rien louper de nos news, dossiers, critiques et entretiens, rejoignez-nous sur Facebook et Twitter !