MOSTRA DE VENISE 2017: la sélection dévoilée !

La sélection de la prochaine Mostra de Venise vient d'être dévoilée. Parmi les gros noms en compétition: les Américains Darren Aronofsky, Paul Schrader, Frederick Wiseman et Alexander Payne, le Français Abdellatif Kechiche, le Japonais Hirokazu Kore-Eda, le Chinois Ai WeiWei ou encore le Mexicain Guillermo Del Toro. La Chinoise Vivian Qu est la seule réalisatrice à avoir été gracieusement tolérée dans cette compétition. En attendant notre dossier plus complet sur les films retenus, découvrez cette sélection ci-dessous. La Mostra de Venise aura lieu du 30 août au 9 septembre.

Compétition

Human Flow - Ai Weiwei

Mother! - Darren Aronofsky

Suburbicon - George Clooney

The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro

L'Insulte - Ziad Doueiri

La Villa - Robert Guédiguian

Lean on Pete - Andrew Haigh

Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno - Abdellatif Kechiche

The Third Murder - Hirokazu Kore-Eda

Jusqu'à la garde - Xavier Legrand

Ammore e malavita - Marco & Antonio Manetti

Foxtrot - Samuel Maoz

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh

The Whale - Andrea Pallaoro

Downsizing - Alexander Payne

Angels Wear White - Vivian Qu

Una famiglia - Sebastiano Riso

First Reformed - Paul Schrader

Sweet Country - Warwick Thornton

The Leisure Seeker - Paolo Virzì

Ex Libris - Frederick Wiseman

Hors compétition - Fiction

Casa D’altri - Gianni Amelio

Michael Jackson’s Thriller - John Landis

Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller - Jerry Kramer (1983)

Our Souls at Night - Ritesh Batra

Il Signor Rotpeter - Antonietta de Lillo

Victoria & Abdul - Stephen Frears

La mélodie - Rachid Hami

Outrage Coda - Takeshi Kitano

Loving Pablo - Fernando León de Aranoa

Zama - Lucrecia Martel

Wormwood - Errol Morris

Diva! - Francesco Patierno

Le Fidèle - Michaël R. Roskam

Il Colore Nascosto Delle Cose - Silvio Soldini

The Private Life of a Modern Woman - James Toback

Brawl in Cell Block 99 - S. Craig Zahler

Hors compétition - Non-Fiction

Cuba and the Cameraman - Jon Alpert

My Generation - David Batty

Piazza Vittorio - Abel Ferrara

The Devil and the Father - William Friedkin

This is Congo - Daniel McCabe

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda - Stephen Nomura Schible

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. The Story of Jim Carrey, Andy Kaufman and Tony Clifton - Chris Smith

Happy Winter - Giovanni Totaro

Orizzonti

Disappearance - Ali Asgari

Espèces menacées - Gilles Bourdos

The Rape of Recy Taylor - Nancy Buirski

Caniba - Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Verena Paravel

Les Bienheureux - Sofia Djama

Marvin - Anne Fontaine

Invisible - Pablo Giorgelli

Brutti e cativi - Cosimo Gomez

The Cousin - Tzahi Grad

The Testament - Amichai Greenberg

No Date, No Signature - Vahid Jalilvand

Los verso del olvido - Alireza Khatami

La nuit où j’ai nagé - Damien Manivel, Igarashi Kohei

Krieg - Rick Ostermann

West of Sunshine - Jason Raftopoulos

Gatta Cenerentola - Alessandro Rak, Ivan Cappielo, Marino Guarneri, Dario Sansone

Under the Tree - Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson

La vita en comune - Edoardo Winspeare

Cinema nel Giardino

Manuel - Dario Albertini

Controfigura - Rä Di Martino

Woodshock - Kate Mulleavy, Laura Mulleavy

Nato a Casal di Principe - Bruno Oliviero

Suburra – La serie - Michele Placido, Andre Molaili, Guiseppe Capotondi

Tueurs - François Troukens, Jean-François Hensgens

Séances spéciales

La lunga strada del ritorno - Alessandro Blasetti

Barbiana ’65 La Lezione de Don Milan - Alessandro G. A. D’Alessandro

Levito Madre – Le Ragazze del Secolo Scorso - Concita de Gregorio, Esmeralda Calabria

