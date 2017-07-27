MOSTRA DE VENISE 2017: la sélection dévoilée !
La sélection de la prochaine Mostra de Venise vient d'être dévoilée. Parmi les gros noms en compétition: les Américains Darren Aronofsky, Paul Schrader, Frederick Wiseman et Alexander Payne, le Français Abdellatif Kechiche, le Japonais Hirokazu Kore-Eda, le Chinois Ai WeiWei ou encore le Mexicain Guillermo Del Toro. La Chinoise Vivian Qu est la seule réalisatrice à avoir été gracieusement tolérée dans cette compétition. En attendant notre dossier plus complet sur les films retenus, découvrez cette sélection ci-dessous. La Mostra de Venise aura lieu du 30 août au 9 septembre.
Compétition
Human Flow - Ai Weiwei
Mother! - Darren Aronofsky
Suburbicon - George Clooney
The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro
L'Insulte - Ziad Doueiri
La Villa - Robert Guédiguian
Lean on Pete - Andrew Haigh
Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno - Abdellatif Kechiche
The Third Murder - Hirokazu Kore-Eda
Jusqu'à la garde - Xavier Legrand
Ammore e malavita - Marco & Antonio Manetti
Foxtrot - Samuel Maoz
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh
The Whale - Andrea Pallaoro
Downsizing - Alexander Payne
Angels Wear White - Vivian Qu
Una famiglia - Sebastiano Riso
First Reformed - Paul Schrader
Sweet Country - Warwick Thornton
The Leisure Seeker - Paolo Virzì
Ex Libris - Frederick Wiseman
Hors compétition - Fiction
Casa D’altri - Gianni Amelio
Michael Jackson’s Thriller - John Landis
Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller - Jerry Kramer (1983)
Our Souls at Night - Ritesh Batra
Il Signor Rotpeter - Antonietta de Lillo
Victoria & Abdul - Stephen Frears
La mélodie - Rachid Hami
Outrage Coda - Takeshi Kitano
Loving Pablo - Fernando León de Aranoa
Zama - Lucrecia Martel
Wormwood - Errol Morris
Diva! - Francesco Patierno
Le Fidèle - Michaël R. Roskam
Il Colore Nascosto Delle Cose - Silvio Soldini
The Private Life of a Modern Woman - James Toback
Brawl in Cell Block 99 - S. Craig Zahler
Hors compétition - Non-Fiction
Cuba and the Cameraman - Jon Alpert
My Generation - David Batty
Piazza Vittorio - Abel Ferrara
The Devil and the Father - William Friedkin
This is Congo - Daniel McCabe
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda - Stephen Nomura Schible
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. The Story of Jim Carrey, Andy Kaufman and Tony Clifton - Chris Smith
Happy Winter - Giovanni Totaro
Orizzonti
Disappearance - Ali Asgari
Espèces menacées - Gilles Bourdos
The Rape of Recy Taylor - Nancy Buirski
Caniba - Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Verena Paravel
Les Bienheureux - Sofia Djama
Marvin - Anne Fontaine
Invisible - Pablo Giorgelli
Brutti e cativi - Cosimo Gomez
The Cousin - Tzahi Grad
The Testament - Amichai Greenberg
No Date, No Signature - Vahid Jalilvand
Los verso del olvido - Alireza Khatami
La nuit où j’ai nagé - Damien Manivel, Igarashi Kohei
Krieg - Rick Ostermann
West of Sunshine - Jason Raftopoulos
Gatta Cenerentola - Alessandro Rak, Ivan Cappielo, Marino Guarneri, Dario Sansone
Under the Tree - Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson
La vita en comune - Edoardo Winspeare
Cinema nel Giardino
Manuel - Dario Albertini
Controfigura - Rä Di Martino
Woodshock - Kate Mulleavy, Laura Mulleavy
Nato a Casal di Principe - Bruno Oliviero
Suburra – La serie - Michele Placido, Andre Molaili, Guiseppe Capotondi
Tueurs - François Troukens, Jean-François Hensgens
Séances spéciales
La lunga strada del ritorno - Alessandro Blasetti
Barbiana ’65 La Lezione de Don Milan - Alessandro G. A. D’Alessandro
Levito Madre – Le Ragazze del Secolo Scorso - Concita de Gregorio, Esmeralda Calabria
