FESTIVAL DE CANNES 2017: la sélection dévoilée en direct !
La sélection de la 70e édition du Festival de Cannes est dévoilée ce matin ! Retrouvez en direct les films retenus ci-dessous.
Ouverture
Les Fantômes d'Ismaël, Arnaud Desplechin - hors compétition
Compétition
In the Fade, Fatih Akin
The Meyerowitz Stories, Noah Baumbach
Okja, Bong Joon-Ho
120 battements par minute, Robin Campillo
Les Proies, Sofia Coppola
Rodin, Jacques Doillon
Happy End, Michael Haneke
Wonderstruck, Todd Haynes
Le Redoutable, Michel Hazanavicius
The Day After, Hong Sang-Soo
Hikari, Naomi Kawase
The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Yorgos Lanthimos
A Gentle Creature, Sergei Loznitsa
Jupiter's Moon, Kornel Mundruczo
L'Amant double, François Ozon
You Were Never Really Here, Lynne Ramsay
Good Time, Benny & Josh Safdie
Loveless, Andrei Zvyagintsev
Un Certain Regard
Barbara, Mathieu Amalric
La Fiancée du désert, Cecilia Atan & Valeria Pivato
Tesnota, Kantemir Balagov
Beauty and the Dogs, Kaouther Ben Hania
L'Atelier, Laurent Cantet
Fortunata, Sergio Castellitto
Les Filles d'avril, Michel Franco
Western, Valeska Grisebach
Posoki, Stephan Komandarev
Out, Gyorgy Kristof
Before We Vanish, Kiyoshi Kurosawa
En attendant les hirondelles, Karim Moussaoui
Lerd, Mohammad Rasoulof
Jeune femme, Leonor Serraille
Wind River, Taylor Sheridan
Après la guerre, Annarita Zambrano
Hors compétition
Blade of the Immortal, Takashi Miike
How to Talk to Girls at Parties, James Cameron Mitchell
Visages, villages, Agnès Varda & JR
Séances de minuit
The Villainess, Jung Byung-Gil
The Merciless, Byun Sung-Hyun
Prayer Before Dawn, Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire
Séances spéciales
Carne y arena, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu
Top of the Lake, Jane Campion (série télévisée, intégrale)
24 Frames, Abbas Kiarostami
Twin Peaks, David Lynch (série télévisée, 2 épisodes)
An Unconvenient Sequel, Al Gore
12 jours, Raymond Depardon
They Anahita Ghazvinizadeh
La Caméra de Claire, Hong Sang-Soo
Promised Land, Eugene Jarecki
Napalm, Claude Lanzmann
Sea Sorrow, Vanessa Redgrave
Demons in Paradise, Jude Ratman
