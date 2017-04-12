FESTIVAL DE CANNES 2017: la sélection dévoilée en direct !

La sélection de la 70e édition du Festival de Cannes est dévoilée ce matin ! Retrouvez en direct les films retenus ci-dessous.

Ouverture

Les Fantômes d'Ismaël, Arnaud Desplechin - hors compétition

Compétition

In the Fade, Fatih Akin

The Meyerowitz Stories, Noah Baumbach

Okja, Bong Joon-Ho

120 battements par minute, Robin Campillo

Les Proies, Sofia Coppola

Rodin, Jacques Doillon

Happy End, Michael Haneke

Wonderstruck, Todd Haynes

Le Redoutable, Michel Hazanavicius

The Day After, Hong Sang-Soo

Hikari, Naomi Kawase

The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Yorgos Lanthimos

A Gentle Creature, Sergei Loznitsa

Jupiter's Moon, Kornel Mundruczo

L'Amant double, François Ozon

You Were Never Really Here, Lynne Ramsay

Good Time, Benny & Josh Safdie

Loveless, Andrei Zvyagintsev

Un Certain Regard

Barbara, Mathieu Amalric

La Fiancée du désert, Cecilia Atan & Valeria Pivato

Tesnota, Kantemir Balagov

Beauty and the Dogs, Kaouther Ben Hania

L'Atelier, Laurent Cantet

Fortunata, Sergio Castellitto

Les Filles d'avril, Michel Franco

Western, Valeska Grisebach

Posoki, Stephan Komandarev

Out, Gyorgy Kristof

Before We Vanish, Kiyoshi Kurosawa

En attendant les hirondelles, Karim Moussaoui

Lerd, Mohammad Rasoulof

Jeune femme, Leonor Serraille

Wind River, Taylor Sheridan

Après la guerre, Annarita Zambrano

Hors compétition

Blade of the Immortal, Takashi Miike

How to Talk to Girls at Parties, James Cameron Mitchell

Visages, villages, Agnès Varda & JR

Séances de minuit

The Villainess, Jung Byung-Gil

The Merciless, Byun Sung-Hyun

Prayer Before Dawn, Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire

Séances spéciales

Carne y arena, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

Top of the Lake, Jane Campion (série télévisée, intégrale)

24 Frames, Abbas Kiarostami

Twin Peaks, David Lynch (série télévisée, 2 épisodes)

An Unconvenient Sequel, Al Gore

12 jours, Raymond Depardon

They Anahita Ghazvinizadeh

La Caméra de Claire, Hong Sang-Soo

Promised Land, Eugene Jarecki

Napalm, Claude Lanzmann

Sea Sorrow, Vanessa Redgrave

Demons in Paradise, Jude Ratman

