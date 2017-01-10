BAFTA 2017: les nominations

Les nominations des BAFTA, l'équivalent britannique des Oscars, ont été dévoilées. Sans surprise, c'est le chouchou de l'année La La Land qui mène la danse avec 11 citations. Les prix seront décernés le 12 février.

Découvrez les nommés ci-dessous.

Meilleur film

La La Land de Damien Chazelle

Premier contact de Denis Villeneuve

Moi, Daniel Blake de Ken Loach

Manchester by the sea de Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight de Barry Jenkins

Meilleur film britannique

American Honey de Andrea Arnold

Le Procès du siècle de Mike Jackson

Les Animaux fantastiques de David Yates

Moi, Daniel Blake de Ken Loach

Notes on Blindness de James Spinney et Peter Middleton

Under the Shadow de Babak Anvari

Meilleur réalisateur

Denis Villeneuve pour Premier contact

Ken Loach pour Moi, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle pour La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan pour Manchester By the Sea

Tom Ford pour Nocturnal Animals

Meilleure actrice

Amy Adams dans Premier contact

Emily Blunt dans The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone dans La La Land

Meryl Streep dans Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman dans Jackie

Meilleur acteur

Andrew Garfield dans Tu ne tueras point

Casey Affleck dans Manchester By the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal dans Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling dans La La Land

Viggo Mortensen dans Captain Fantastic

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

Hayley Squires dans Moi, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams dans Manchester By the Sea

Naomie Harris dans Moonlight

Nicole Kidman dans Lion

Viola Davis dans Fences

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

Aaron Taylor-Johnson dans Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel dans Lion

Hugh Grant dans Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges dans Comancheria

Mahershala Ali dans Moonlight

Meilleur film d'animation

Le Monde de Dory d'Andrew Stanton, Angus MacLane

Kubo et l'armure magique de Travis Knight

Vaiana de John Musker et Ron Clements

Zootopie de Byron Howard, Rich Moore et Jared Bush

Meilleur documentaire

13th d'Ava DuVernay

The Beatles : Eight Days A Week de Ron Howard

La Jeune fille et son aigle d'Otto Bell

Notes on Blindness de James Spinney et Peter Middleton

Weiner de Josh Kriegman et Elyse Steinberg

Meilleur film en langue étrangère

Dheepan de Jacques Audiard

Julieta de Pedro Almodóvar

Mustang de Deniz Gamze Ergüven

Le Fils de Saul de László Nemes

Toni Erdmann de Maren Ade

Meilleur scénario original

Comancheria

Moi, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Meilleure adaptation

Premier contact

Tu ne tueras point

Les Figures de l'ombre

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Meilleure musique

Jóhann Jóhannsson pour Premier contact

Mica Levi pour Jackie

Justin Hurwitz pour La La Land

Dustin O'Halloran et Hauschka pour Lion

Abel Korzeniowski pour Nocturnal Animals

Meilleure photographie

Bradford Young pour Premier contact

Giles Nuttgens pour Comancheria

Linus Sandgren pour La La Land

Greig Fraser pour Lion

Seamus McGarvey pour Nocturnal Animals

Meilleur montage

Joe Walker pour Premier contact

John Gilbert pour Tu ne tueras point

Tom Cross pour La La Land

Jennifer Lame pour Manchester By The Sea

Joan Sobel pour Nocturnal Animals

Révélation de l'année

The Girl With All the Gifts

The Hard Stop

Notes on Blindness

The Pass

Under the Shadow

Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures

Doctor Strange

Florence Foster Jenkins

Tu ne tueras point

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One : A Star Wars Story

Meilleurs costumes

Joanna Johnston pour Alliés

Colleen Atwood pour Les Animaux fantastiques

Consolata Boyle pour Florence Foster Jenkins

Madeline Fontaine pour Jackie

Mary Zophres pour La La Land

Meilleurs décors

John Bush, Charles Wood pour Doctor Strange

Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock pour Les Animaux fantastiques

Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh pour Avé César !

Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco pour La La Land

Shane Valentino, Meg Everist pour Nocturnal Animals

Meilleurs effets spéciaux

Louis Morin pour Premier contact

Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner pour Doctor Strange

Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins pour Les Animaux fantastiques

Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez pour Le Livre de la jungle

Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner pour Rogue One : A Star Wars Story

Meilleurs son

Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare pour Premier contact

Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman pour Deepwater Horizon

Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp pour Les Animaux fantastiques

Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright pour Tu ne tueras point

Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson pour La La Land

