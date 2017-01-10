BAFTA 2017: les nominations
Les nominations des BAFTA, l'équivalent britannique des Oscars, ont été dévoilées. Sans surprise, c'est le chouchou de l'année La La Land qui mène la danse avec 11 citations. Les prix seront décernés le 12 février.
Découvrez les nommés ci-dessous.
Meilleur film
La La Land de Damien Chazelle
Premier contact de Denis Villeneuve
Moi, Daniel Blake de Ken Loach
Manchester by the sea de Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight de Barry Jenkins
Meilleur film britannique
American Honey de Andrea Arnold
Le Procès du siècle de Mike Jackson
Les Animaux fantastiques de David Yates
Moi, Daniel Blake de Ken Loach
Notes on Blindness de James Spinney et Peter Middleton
Under the Shadow de Babak Anvari
Meilleur réalisateur
Denis Villeneuve pour Premier contact
Ken Loach pour Moi, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle pour La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan pour Manchester By the Sea
Tom Ford pour Nocturnal Animals
Meilleure actrice
Amy Adams dans Premier contact
Emily Blunt dans The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone dans La La Land
Meryl Streep dans Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman dans Jackie
Meilleur acteur
Andrew Garfield dans Tu ne tueras point
Casey Affleck dans Manchester By the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal dans Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling dans La La Land
Viggo Mortensen dans Captain Fantastic
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle
Hayley Squires dans Moi, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams dans Manchester By the Sea
Naomie Harris dans Moonlight
Nicole Kidman dans Lion
Viola Davis dans Fences
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle
Aaron Taylor-Johnson dans Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel dans Lion
Hugh Grant dans Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges dans Comancheria
Mahershala Ali dans Moonlight
Meilleur film d'animation
Le Monde de Dory d'Andrew Stanton, Angus MacLane
Kubo et l'armure magique de Travis Knight
Vaiana de John Musker et Ron Clements
Zootopie de Byron Howard, Rich Moore et Jared Bush
Meilleur documentaire
13th d'Ava DuVernay
The Beatles : Eight Days A Week de Ron Howard
La Jeune fille et son aigle d'Otto Bell
Notes on Blindness de James Spinney et Peter Middleton
Weiner de Josh Kriegman et Elyse Steinberg
Meilleur film en langue étrangère
Dheepan de Jacques Audiard
Julieta de Pedro Almodóvar
Mustang de Deniz Gamze Ergüven
Le Fils de Saul de László Nemes
Toni Erdmann de Maren Ade
Meilleur scénario original
Comancheria
Moi, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Meilleure adaptation
Premier contact
Tu ne tueras point
Les Figures de l'ombre
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Meilleure musique
Jóhann Jóhannsson pour Premier contact
Mica Levi pour Jackie
Justin Hurwitz pour La La Land
Dustin O'Halloran et Hauschka pour Lion
Abel Korzeniowski pour Nocturnal Animals
Meilleure photographie
Bradford Young pour Premier contact
Giles Nuttgens pour Comancheria
Linus Sandgren pour La La Land
Greig Fraser pour Lion
Seamus McGarvey pour Nocturnal Animals
Meilleur montage
Joe Walker pour Premier contact
John Gilbert pour Tu ne tueras point
Tom Cross pour La La Land
Jennifer Lame pour Manchester By The Sea
Joan Sobel pour Nocturnal Animals
Révélation de l'année
The Girl With All the Gifts
The Hard Stop
Notes on Blindness
The Pass
Under the Shadow
Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures
Doctor Strange
Florence Foster Jenkins
Tu ne tueras point
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One : A Star Wars Story
Meilleurs costumes
Joanna Johnston pour Alliés
Colleen Atwood pour Les Animaux fantastiques
Consolata Boyle pour Florence Foster Jenkins
Madeline Fontaine pour Jackie
Mary Zophres pour La La Land
Meilleurs décors
John Bush, Charles Wood pour Doctor Strange
Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock pour Les Animaux fantastiques
Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh pour Avé César !
Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco pour La La Land
Shane Valentino, Meg Everist pour Nocturnal Animals
Meilleurs effets spéciaux
Louis Morin pour Premier contact
Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner pour Doctor Strange
Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins pour Les Animaux fantastiques
Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez pour Le Livre de la jungle
Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner pour Rogue One : A Star Wars Story
Meilleurs son
Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare pour Premier contact
Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman pour Deepwater Horizon
Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp pour Les Animaux fantastiques
Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright pour Tu ne tueras point
Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson pour La La Land
