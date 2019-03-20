Le top cinéma 2019 de FilmDeCulte
Voici notre top des meilleurs films de l'année (et nos tops personnels).
TOP 2019 :
1) Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
2) Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho
3) Ad Astra, James Gray
4) So Long, My Son, Wang Xiaoshuai
5) Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
6) The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
7) Monrovia, Indiana, Frederick Wiseman
8) Joker, Todd Phillips
9) Grâce à Dieu, François Ozon
10) Midsommar, Ari Aster
Nos tops
